250 PREACHERS JOIN DU’AT AL-FALAH TO GUIDE UNDERSTANDING OF MALAYSIA MADANI PILLARS

A total of 250 preachers has been selected to participate in Du'at Al-Falah, a group tasked to guide the public's understanding of the pillars of the Malaysia MADANI concept.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mohktar said Du'at Al-Falah comprised scientists, professionals and asatizah (Islamic religious teachers) who will guide the people’s understanding using the six MADANI pillars MADANI in the discussions.

"Du'at Al-Falah will take the moderation approach and hold fast to the fundamental beliefs of the true Sunnah wal jamaah," he said in a statement today.

Malaysia MADANI was introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 19 based on six pillars, namely sustainability, well-being, creativity, respect, confidence and courtesy.

Mohd Na'im said the objective of the group is to produce preachers that strive to enlighten the people on the six pillars.

He said the group’s role is also to create agents of dakwah (Islamic propagation) that utilise the wasatiyyah (moderation) approach and civilised thinking (madaniyyah) in the process of islah (change) and upholding social justice in Malaysia.

He said the preachers were selected through the recommendations by dakwah institutions and organisations based on three categories, namely Community Du'at, Academic Du'at and Youth Du'at, adding it was an effort to create a community of preachers who are pious and musleh (reformer).

"The preachers will be model personalities in uplifting moral values as well as religious principles that respect human values (insaniyah) and reject all forms of violence (ghuluw) in religion," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency