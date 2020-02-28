25 nabbed in GenSan illegal gambling raids

Police arrested 25 persons who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities in a series of operations here in the past five days.

Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 (Soccsksargen), said Friday the suspects were nabbed in at least 16 illegal gambling operations in parts of the city from February 23 to 27.

Capellan said 12 of the operations focused on the last two illegal numbers game while the other four were on betting games involving playing cards and billiards.

Most of the arrested suspects were last two operators, couriers, and other persons involved in its operations, he said.

Capellan said appropriate charges were being readied against the suspects.

The city police launched the crackdown a day after PRO 12 chief, Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, ordered all police units in the region to intensify operations against last two and other illegal gambling activities.

The move complied with a directive issued by Philippine National Police Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa.

In a statement, Corpus lauded the city police for making extra effort to crack down (on) the illegal gambling activities in the city.

I also want the other units to do the same thing and pin down all those involved in these illegal activities, he said.

Corpus said PRO 12 has been closely monitoring the accomplishments of all police offices and stations in the region against illegal gambling.

He said the regional police leadership has constantly warned police personnel against taking bribes from illegal gambling operators, noting that violators would be face dismissal from service.

