25 cops beat Covid-19 in Central Luzon

Twenty-five members of the Health Service Unit of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) were declared cleared of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) following their 14-day mandatory quarantine at the Covid-19 Kalingang Fernandino Isolation Facility here.

Hailing from different provinces in Luzon, the 25 police personnel were initially found positive of the virus, following a mass testing performed among them during training.

They were admitted to the isolation facility to receive medical assistance on the last week of January.

“Sa pagsasagawa natin ng contact tracing, nakita natin na ang source of infection nila ay ang breach in infection control protocols. Ito ay dahil sama-sama sila sa training, na may involvement din ng physical training, kaya siguro nagkahawaan (During our conduct of contact tracing, we found out that the source of their infection was a breach in infection control protocols. This is because they were together during the training and there was an involvement of physical training that is why they got infected),” Dr. Cheriane Canlas, isolation facility manager, said in an official social media post on Tuesday.

The police personnel thanked the officials and health authorities of San Fernando for the services and medical attention they received during their quarantine at the city’s isolation facility.

“Kahit na taga-ibang lugar po kami, napakalaki po ng aming pasasalamat sa LGU ng San Fernando dahil hindi po nila kami itinuring na iba. Naramdaman po namin yung suporta, hindi lang bilang pasyente, kundi bilang kaibigan at pamilya na rin (Even though we are from another place, we are very grateful to the LGU of San Fernando because they did not consider us different. We felt the support, not only as a patient but also as friends and family),” one of the policemen said in a statement.

As a way of giving back, the police personnel donated several bags of blood containing convalescent plasma which will be distributed to the Covid-19 patients at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital and other health facilities.

Maj. Florante Quiban II, chief of Medical Dispensary of the Regional Health Service 3, on the other hand, committed to strictly implement the infection control measures within their unit to prevent the virus from spreading.