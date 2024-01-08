240 seasonal workers in Dinagat undergo Korean basic language tutorial

BUTUAN CITY: At least 240 seasonal farmworkers from different towns in Dinagat Islands who are set to be deployed to South Korea this year are undergoing a basic Korean language tutorial that started Monday. The 15-day tutorial program is an initiative of Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr. with the support of the Migrant Workers Office and the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines to give the seasonal workers' confidence in navigating their new environment as well as in accessing services and engaging in their daily activities. A total of 472 seasonal workers from the province have already completed their six-month work is Korea and returned home in November last year. The program of sending seasonal workers to South Korea is among the priorities of Demerey to provide income to the farmers and fisherfolk whose livelihood were affected by Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021 and succeeding natural calamities. The program also aims to train seasonal workers on the new and advanced technologies in agricultu re and fisheries that could be applied in Dinagat for increased production. 'The tutorial will enable our seasonal workers to communicate effectively with their Korean employers, colleagues, and the locals. This is essential for their day-to-day work and social interactions and in the process of workplace integration,' the provincial government said in a statement Monday. After processing their necessary documents and other requirements, the seasonal workers will fly to South Korea on different schedules within the year. Source: Philippines News Agency