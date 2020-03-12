24 nabbed for using prohibited fishing gear in Bulacan

Police arrested at least 24 fishermen allegedly fishing illegally at the coastal area of Barangay Sta. Cruz here on Thursday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, acting director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the fishers were caught at around 5:40 a.m. while using a motorized push net locally called "sud-sud", which is a prohibited fishing gear.

The operation was launched by elements of the Paombong Police Eco Warriors, together with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (MFARMC), Bantay Dagat, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Deputized MFARMC Paombong Chapter.

The police and military team were doing seaborne patrol when they saw the said fishermen on board F/B Kaye Jean.

Nabbed were Vincent Inoc, Luis Baquiran, Romel Pascual, Fernando Sacdalan, Jerico Feliciano, Edmar Obina, Marlon Senson, Regie Cruz, Genel dela Cruz, Gerald Laquindanum, Junprin Burgos, Ronualdo Dacay, Genin dela Cruz, Reymark Laquindanum, Gino dela Cruz, Ryan Ignacio, Genesis Delfin, Margarito Sotto, Rodel Bernabe, Ryan Refuerzo, Joshua Gonzales; and Ariel Mercado, all of Barangay Tangos, Navotas City; and Ireneo dela Cruz and Rogelio de Leon, both from Barangay Mercado, Hagonoy, Bulacan.

Seized from them were several kilograms of fish in plastic containers, three small fishing vessels, and motorized push nets.

The fishermen will be charged with violation of the Republic Act 8550, the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 as amended by RA 10654 otherwise known as “An act to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing”.

