Latest News

24 injured as subway train collides with out-of-service train in NY

ANKARA: At least 24 people were injured on Thursday afternoon when a subway train carrying 300 people collided with an out-of-service train in Manhattan, New York, causing both trains to derail. The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. (2000GMT) near 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side. One of the trains, carrying 300 passengers, collided with the other, which was out of service due to vandalism, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said. "Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We are going to get to the bottom of that," president of New York City Transit Richard Davey said. The incident caused major train delays, and service restoration for the next day's rush hour is uncertain, Davey added. An investigation into the incident has been initiated. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.