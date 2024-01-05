24 injured as subway train collides with out-of-service train in NY

ANKARA: At least 24 people were injured on Thursday afternoon when a subway train carrying 300 people collided with an out-of-service train in Manhattan, New York, causing both trains to derail. The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. (2000GMT) near 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side. One of the trains, carrying 300 passengers, collided with the other, which was out of service due to vandalism, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said. "Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We are going to get to the bottom of that," president of New York City Transit Richard Davey said. The incident caused major train delays, and service restoration for the next day's rush hour is uncertain, Davey added. An investigation into the incident has been initiated. Source: Philippines News Agency