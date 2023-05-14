24 church members killed in vehicle accident in Zambia

A vehicle accident left 24 church members dead Saturday in southern Zambia, with 12 wounded. Deputy police spokesman Danny Mwale announced in the national capital of Lusaka that the victims were believed to be members of the New Apostolic Church in Chongwe District on the outskirts of Lusaka who were traveling to Siavonga in the south for a church meeting. "The deceased have only been identified as 23 female adults and one male adult, while those injured are eight females and four males. The driver of the bus (on which the victims were) is among the injured victims," said Mwale. He said the accident occurred when the Mitsubishi Rosa hit a Freightliner Truck in the Kapiringozi area along Chirundu-Kafue Road, south of Lusaka. "Police preliminary investigations indicate that the bus with 35 passengers on board hit behind the truck and trailer. The bus driver then lost control of the vehicle and overturned, falling on the left side of the road into a ditch," he said. Mwale said the bus was extensively damaged while the truck had its rear bumper damaged. Chongwe District Commissioner Evans Lupiah conveyed the government's sympathies to the families of the deceased, adding that nine bodies have been transported to Lusaka

