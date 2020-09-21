24.5M enrollees ‘inspire, encourage’ DepEd: Briones

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Monday the number of learners who have enrolled in public and private schools for the academic year 2020-2021 which will open on Oct. 5 “is very inspiring and encouraging”.

Data from the department shows that as of Sept. 21, about 24,536,403 learners have enrolled nationwide.

Of the total number, about 22,360,102 learners have enrolled in public schools while 2,123,539 in private schools.

Region 4-A (Calabarzon) logged the highest number of enrollees with 3,390,329, and the Cordillera Administrative Region, the lowest at 397,612.

“This is already 88.35 percent of last year’s numbers. We have exceeded our original target to reach 80 percent, that would already be a victory in itself,” Briones said during a virtual media briefing.

The enrollees were from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as learners with disabilities and those taking the alternative learning system.

“May nagtatanong ang iba, ba’t ba tayo nagbubukas ng school ngayon? Well, ang sagot ko ‘yan, (Some are asking why we’re opening classes now? Well, that’s my answer) you already have 24.5 million learners who expect to be going to school by Oct. 5 and we have a lot of catching up to do,” Briones said.

