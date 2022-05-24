231 aspiring soldiers begin training in Maguindanao

The Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division (ID) has started training 231 aspiring soldiers at the 6th Division Training School in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

They belong to the Candidate Soldier Course Class 732-2022 and will undergo a four-month rigorous training after passing the physical, medical, neurological, and psychological examinations.

“The training will transform them into reliable, responsive, and committed enlisted personnel of the Philippine Army,” Brig. Gen. Eduardo Gubat, 6ID assistant division commander, said in a statement on Saturday. “They will be taught the basic foundations of soldiery and the Army’s core values of being the future defenders of the nation.”

He advised them to be strong, humble, hard-working, and passionate.

“Remember that being a trainee is challenging, and you need to be at your best physical and mental state in order for you not only to survive but to exemplify professionalism and excellence as you go along in the military service,” he told the aspiring soldiers, 24 of them females, during the welcome ceremony at Camp Gen. Gonzalo Siongco on Friday.

Gubat said the life of a soldier will start when they confront the perils and challenges of real combat.

“It will all depend on how they will be able to responsively and effectively perform their respective duties,” Gubat added.

Source: Philippines News Agency