23 Pangasinenses stranded at border allowed to enter province

The provincial government has assisted 23 Pangasinenses stranded at the border checkpoints of Rosales-Tarlac to return to their respective hometowns.

In a statement Tuesday, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the locally stranded individuals (LSIs) are residents of the province who came from the different parts of Metro Manila.

The PIO said all the LSIs who stayed more than seven days at the border underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab test conducted by the Provincial Health Office on Monday before returning to their respective local government units (LGUs).

“Stranded individuals were fetched by their respective LGUs and were brought to their quarantine facility for further monitoring,” it added.

The LSIs were from Anda, Asingan, Bayambang, Bolinao, Burgos, Mangaldan, San Manuel, San Quintin, Sta. Barbara, Umingan, and Villasis.

“They were earlier blocked by the Philippine National Police (PNP) after failing to present one or two of the required documents: barangay certification of 14-day quarantine, a medical certificate from the municipal or city municipal health office of the point of origin, and travel authority from the PNP,” the PIO said.

One of the LSIs allegedly rented a private vehicle along with his companions to travel from Quezon City back to Pangasinan but were denied entry to the province due to lack of travel authority from the PNP.

The PIO said they are the fifth batch of LSIs assisted by the provincial government through its Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

Meanwhile, the PDRRMO distributed 40 relief packs to the remaining stranded individuals at the border.

Source: Philippines News Agency