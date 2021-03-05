2290 AFP personnel vaccinated as of March 4

A total of 2,290 military healthcare workers have so far been inoculated with Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccines since the rollout of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) vaccination drive earlier this week.

Latest data from the AFP showed that as of Thursday, 598 military personnel were vaccinated at the Victoriano Luna Medical Center (VLMC), 583 at the Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo Station Hospital, 349 at the Manila Naval Hospital, 566 at the Philippine Army General Hospital, and 194 at the Philippine Air Force General Hospital.

“I am confident that our front-line personnel will make good use of this opportunity to confidently and safely dispense their duties as we collectively seek an end to this pandemic,” said AFP chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, in a statement.

The AFP is also conducting a troop information and education (TI & E) program in every camp to address issues, concerns, and apprehension of soldiers about being vaccinated.

The VLMC is also facilitating the program to train and capacitate healthcare personnel for the ongoing vaccination program while information dissemination materials are also provided to military training facilities in unified commands.

With the availability of the Sinovac vaccine in the country, Sobejana reiterated that medical front-liners of the military will be prioritized in the inoculation drive.

“The AFP is grateful to the national government to have our health workers be among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. This gives protection to our military front-liners as they carry out their duties to serve and treat our citizens,” he said.

Sobejana also urged personnel to support the ongoing vaccination program as the military continues to serve at the frontlines in the battle against Covid-19.

“The vaccination program will be our shield that shall aid us in protecting and preserving Filipino lives against the pandemic,” Sobejana said.

Meanwhile, the AFP remains to be on a support role in the government’s vaccine rollout.

A total of 304 medical service personnel already conducted simulation activities in preparation for the vaccination campaign.

There are 72 vaccine teams and 47 vaccination sites in AFP camps with military treatment facilities (MTFs) nationwide.

The AFP is actively working with local government units and Department of Health counterparts where there are no MTFs.

“The AFP remains ready to serve our people in these challenging times. The availability of the vaccines is a welcome development that allows us to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Sobejana said.

Source: Philippines News Agency