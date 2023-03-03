224 new BARMM cops up for deployment

CAMP SK PENDATUN: At least 224 rookie police officers are ready for deployment to various police units across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), an official said Friday.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, BARMM police regional director, said the latest batch of police officers will be fielded following their completion of the 60-day training on the Basic Internal Security Operations Course (BISOC) on Thursday.

“They will be involved in anti-insurgency, public safety, and special law enforcement operations,” Goyguyon said.

The batch will be deployed to the BARMM province components of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the 63 villages in North Cotabato under the region’s Special Geographic Area.

“Their BISOC training was designed to educate them on the serious complexities of internal security operations,” Guyguyon said, adding that the deployment forms part of the security preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections slated on Oct. 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency