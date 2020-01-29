224 Bicolanos receive P4.2-M livelihood starter kits from DOLE

A total of 224 villagers in a coastal town in Masbate are now ready to embark on livelihood projects with a set of Kabuhayan Starter Kit Tools they each received from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Johana Vi Gasga, DOLE-Bicol spokesperson, in an interview on Wednesday, said the PHP4.2-million worth of livelihood kits were given over the weekend.

The PHP2.34 million-worth of business kits or Kabuhayan Starter Kits (were given) to 125 qualified beneficiaries in Milagros town and PHP1.9 million-worth of kits to 99 Balud town beneficiaries, she said.

Gasga said the beneficiaries are part of the informal economy or sectors who do not qualify under the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), among them fishermen, farmers, cooks, sewers, bakers, and others.

"The recipients of the kits were food processors wherein each one received a steamer, gas stove, gas tank, burger grill, aluminum stand and buffet tray. Beauticians, barbers and therapists received blower, hair iron, scissors, razors, foot reflex, parlor chairs and exercise mats. Sewers received one sewing machine each; and carpenters, masons, welders, technicians and electricians got a welding machine, hammer, grinder, electric drill, saw and planner each," she said.

Gasga added that skilled persons received their own tools. Fishermen, for instance, were each given a boat.

Joel Gonzales, DOLE-Bicol regional director, in a separate interview, said that the basic perspective of the beneficiaries is to acquire the tools and utilize them to produce products, and gain income from selling or rendering service to clients.

This time, the perspective of the beneficiaries should be, tutulungan ko 'yung nagugutom, ibibigay ko ang gusto nila sa tamang presyo at kalidad. Kapag ganoon ang pag-iisip nila, lalago ang negosyo, (I will help the hungry; I will give them the right amount and quality of products. If the beneficiaries think like that, their business will grow), he said.

Gonzales said the beneficiaries have to identify the needs, interests and demands of potential clients and customers.

If the starter kit given to the beneficiaries becomes the source of their income, their lives could change, he said.

If the kit survives at least one year, they have the chance to be given an enhancement kit, Gonzales added.

Source: Philippines News Agency