22 more health workers get Covid-19 in SoCot

Twenty-two more health workers in South Cotabato province have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after being exposed to confirmed cases.

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., head of the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), in a press conference late Wednesday afternoon said the additional infections were among the new cases recorded in the past several days in Koronadal City.

He said 11 were from the Koronadal City health office, 10 from the South Cotabato provincial hospital, and one from the Allah Valley Medical Specialists Center Inc. Hospital.

Two of the infected workers were doctors and one of them was only detected on Wednesday morning, he said.

“They only have mild symptoms so far and we’re hoping that their condition will not deteriorate,” Aturdido said.

He said 147 health workers were also quarantined due to exposure to their infected colleagues and other patients.

Last week, the IPHO and South Cotabato Medical Society reported that a total of 25 medical and health workers in the province were infected with Covid-19 while 206 others were quarantined.

With their ranks getting depleted, Aturdido urged residents to properly comply with the control measures being implemented by local government units to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the province.

He advised suspected patients to provide proper information on their exposure and travel history to attending health workers.

“Their honesty is very crucial because they can already be infectious at least two days before the onset of symptoms,” he said.

In the last two days, South Cotabato recorded at least 50 new cases of the disease, with 37 coming from Koronadal City.

The confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province since March already reached a total of 328 as of Wednesday night, with four related deaths and 107 recoveries.

Of the 217 active cases, 192 are under close observation in isolation facilities and 25 are admitted in undisclosed hospitals and patient care centers. (PNA)

