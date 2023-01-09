22 Caraga senior cops tender courtesy resignations

BUTUAN CITY: A total of 21 police colonels and a brigadier general in the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) tendered their courtesy resignations on Monday in support of the recent call made by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

“All the 21 colonels have tendered their courtesy resignation. The four could not attend the command conference today because of the difficulties in traveling from their assignments as we are experiencing bad weather conditions,” Maj. Jennifer Ometer, the chief of the PRO-13 Public Information Office, told Philippine News Agency.

In an earlier statement Sunday, the senior police officers in the region, led by PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II, said they are also ready to face the process of cleansing the ranks of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to free the organization from "all accusations and doubts."

“In the meantime, we will continue our fight against illegal drugs, terrorism, and all kinds of criminality, and serve the community as part of our sworn duty,” the senior officers said.

Ometer noted that Abalos’ call is in line with the Malasakit, Kaayusan, Kapayapaan, and Kaunlaran or MKK=K program of the PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

“The letter M or Malasakit does imply not only external cleansing but also internal cleansing from within our ranks,” Ometer said.

She added that all the personnel of PRO-13, especially in the different units and stations will continue to render their duties and responsibilities to ensure the security and safety of the public.

Abalos issued the call for courtesy resignation of all colonels and generals in the PNP as part of the efforts to address the drug problem that continue to hound the police ranks in the country

