22.7K indigents get P139.4-M PCSO medical aid in September

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has released more than PHP139.4 million in medical assistance to 22,732 eligible indigent beneficiaries nationwide in September this year. In a statement Thursday, the PCSO said the beneficiaries include 2,516 individuals from the National Capital Region (NCR) who received a total of PHP30.4 million and 5,216 individuals from Northern and Central Luzon who were given PHP34 million. In the Southern Tagalog and Bicol regions, a total of 6,168 indigents received PHP28.1 million worth of assistance. The PCSO also helped 4,916 individuals who were provided with PHP24.8 million in medical aid in the Visayas, while 3,916 individuals received PHP21.9 million in benefits in Mindanao. The Medical Access Program, formerly known as the Individual Medical Assistance Program, is designed to augment the medical assistance for indigent Filipinos, particularly for hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines. The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency