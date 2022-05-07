﻿21-year-old wins Miss Ilocos Norte 2022

A 21-year-old beauty here has bested 22 other contestants in the annual search for Miss Ilocos Norte held at the Laoag Centennial Arena on Friday evening.

Keith Alawag is a micro-influencer and budding actress who has been recently included in an upcoming movie entitled “Seasons”, which is top-billed by Carlo Aquino and Lovie Poe.

Alawag is oozing with beauty and confidence as she claimed the major Sirib award as well as best in terno and swimwear.

As this year’s queen of the north, she will be representing the province in national beauty pageants such as the Miss Universe Philippines. The pageant had its first set of live audiences since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the City Government of Laoag, Mayor Michael Marcos Keon congratulated Alawag, the Miss Laoag City Pamulinawen 2022, for having been crowned as Miss Ilocos Norte 2022.

“Thank you for bringing us the pride that has proved that Laoag City is truly shining!” the statement said.

Meanwhile, other winners in the pageant are 1st runner-up Sophia Noreen Ingrid Guillermo of Dingras, second runner-up Fhebe Kate Ballesteros of Sarrat, and third runner-up Alliah Gwyn Romero of Batac City, and fourth runner-up Marianne Abigail Pagdilao of Pinili.

