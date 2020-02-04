Related posts
-
PH maintains 9.2M tourists target amid nCoV travel bansThe Department of Tourism (DOT) is maintaining its 9.2 million tourists arrival target for 2020 amid...
-
Metro Manila police districts ordered to form nCoV response teamsThe National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday ordered all police districts to create response...
-
Mayor open to use rehab center as quarantine hubThe mayor here, which hosts Fort Ramon Magsaysay, has welcomed the government's plan to quarantine returning...