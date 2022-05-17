﻿21 new Covid-19 cases detected in Caraga

Twenty-one new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases have been detected in Caraga Region over the past week, the Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) said Monday.

In a report, DOH-13 said the new cases were logged from May 8 to 14. At least 20 of the new cases are still in isolation in different health facilities in the region.

“With the new infections, the total cumulative number of cases in the region stands at 58,893,” DOH-13 said.

Eight of the new cases were recorded in Butuan City, five in Agusan del Sur, three in Agusan del Norte, two in Surigao del Sur, and one cases each in Dinagat Islands, Surigao City, and Bislig City.

As of Sunday, DOH-13 said the region had 23 active Covid-19 cases.

“A total of 11 recoveries from Covid-19 were also recorded in the region last week, bringing the total number of recoveries to 56,676,” it added.

Death related to Covid-19 in Caraga stood at 2,194 Covid-19 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, with one death added to the list last week.

DOH-13 also reported that as of Sunday, the non-ICU bed utilization in the region is at 22 percent while the ICU-bed utilization is at 1.4 percent.

No severe and critical admissions among the Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the region last week, the agency said.

Source: Philippines News Agency