21 more Covid-19 cases; 34 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday reported that 21 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as well as 34 recoveries among Filipinos abroad were added to the overall tally for May 7.

Of the 46 countries and regions with Covid-19 afflicted Filipinos, there are now a total of 1,922 cases.

Meanwhile, the recoveries stand at 557 and the death toll at 222 after seven new deaths were recorded.

Based on the latest DFA figures, two deaths were logged from the Asia Pacific region, 73 in Europe, 19 in the Middle East/Africa, and 128 in the Americas.

To date, the daily rate of recoveries at 6.5 percent remains higher than the daily rate of new confirmed cases and new deaths among Filipinos.

On Thursday, the DFA also published the recovery of one-year-old baby Zhaine, the youngest Filipino Covid-19 patient in the United Arab Emirates.

Three weeks after both he and his mother were diagnosed with the disease, the Philippine embassy in UAE said Zhaine’s latest test results turned out negative.

On repatriation, the DFA, through its Foreign Service Posts, assured it stands ready to assist returning Filipinos affected by the suspension of flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Source: Philippines News Agency