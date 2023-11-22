21 bus lines face franchise cancellation, revocation

A total of 21 bus lines are facing either cancellation or suspension of their franchises for continuously defying orders to refrain from loading and unloading passengers on the highway, a transport official said Wednesday. Eduardo Montealto Jr., regional director of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Central Visayas, said the agency would impose the appropriate sanctions against bus operators whose units were caught challenging Governor Gwendolyn Garcia's order to load and unload passengers at the Cebu South Bus Terminal only. On Tuesday, the LTFRB-7 sent summons to the bus operators, requiring them to file their answer as his office set a hearing on Dec. 7. 'Gov. Garcia's policy is meant for the safety of the passengers. They (bus operators) should follow the order or else the LTFRB will impose the proper sanctions against them,' Montealto told the Philippine News Agency. Montealto's remarks came after Garcia formally asked the agency to cancel the Certificate of Public Conveni ence (CPC) of at least 21 erring bus lines plying the southern parts of Cebu. The CPC, commonly known as a franchise, is an authorization issued by the LTFRB for the operation of public land transportation services. According to the report, the province has recorded repeated violations of buses and mini-buses plying the southern towns of the province. Two violations noted by the public terminal management include illegal parking and illegal loading and unloading of passengers in front of the designated passenger station. In June this year, Garcia showed CCTV footage showing buses and mini-buses committing the violations in front of the terminal, citing it as a grave inconvenience to the riding public and placing the lives of passengers at risk. After threatening to have their franchise cancelled, the operators pleaded with the governor and LTFRB not to impose penalties, with a promise to follow the rule. A worker of the Department of Education died in an accident last month right in front of the Cebu Bu s Terminal after he fell off the bus he was riding and was run over by the same bus. Source: Philippines News Agency