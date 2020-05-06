20K workers in W. Visayas avail of Covid-19 cash aid

A total of 20,006 workers in Western Visayas displaced by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have received cash aid of PHP5,000 each as of May 4.

The assistance is from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to qualified employees through the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program or CAMP.

“DOLE is working really hard to make sure that your financial support is released as soon as possible,” the DOLE-Western Visayas said on its official Facebook page.

Based on the figures released on Monday, DOLE has already disbursed more than PHP100 million worth of financial assistance to workers of 1,061 establishments in Region 6.

On Tuesday, the DOLE-Western Visayas announced that the notice of approval for batches 26 to 42 has already been uploaded.

The recipients are workers in establishments located in Iloilo Province, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Antique, Aklan, Guimaras, Iloilo City and Bacolod City affected by flexible working arrangements and temporary closure amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The cash assistance is released through the DOLE’s partner-money transfer service outlets, which sends a text notice to the recipient once the money is already available.

DOLE Department Order 209 dated March 17 said that the one-time financial assistance shall be provided to affected workers in a lump sum, non-conditional, regardless of employment status.

The CAMP initiative is the labor agency’s safety net that seeks to provide financial support to affected workers as a measure to mitigate the adverse economic impact and reduction of income.

Meanwhile, the DOLE-Western Visayas has also released PHP4.735 million in financial assistance to beneficiaries of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

As of May 1, a total of 12,576 beneficiaries have been approved to avail of the program.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

Source: Philippines News Agency