20K indigent families get food subsidy in Butuan

BUTUAN CITY: The city government started Sunday its distribution of food subsidies to more than 20,000 indigent families here.

In a statement Monday, the City Information Office (CIO) said the distribution will continue for the whole week to cover the different barangays in the area.

“These indigent families are those with a monthly income of PHP5,000 and below. Most of them reside in the city proper while the others are in the barangays,” the CIO said.

The number of indigent families in the city is based on the data collected through the information management system of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD).

“The distribution of food subsidy is being spearheaded by the CSWD. It is among the priority of the city government under the administration of Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada,” the CIO said.

Each of the identified family will receive food packs containing 10 kilos of rice, eight assorted canned goods, a kilo of sugar, coffee and milk for the children.

“The CSWD will also conduct monitoring to ensure that all the identified families will receive the food subsidy,” the CIO said. (

Source: Philippines News Agency