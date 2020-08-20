20K Dabawenyos benefit from Covid-19 job program

Some 20,180 Dabawenyos benefited the Work for Davao (WFD) program, the city government here said in a statement Thursday.

WFD was rolled out in June to provide relief for income earners affected during the lockdowns due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Of the number, 7,260 have already received their subsidy for a 10-day work. Each beneficiary receives PHP396 per day for a 10-day work and the program will run until December this year, said Norman Baloro, WFD program head.

“We have 11 batches with a total of 20,180 beneficiaries. The subsidy for batch one to four has already been released while we are scheduling the pay-outs for batches five to nine. The batch 10 and 11 are on-going with WFD implementation,” Baloro said.

The WFD has already utilized close to PHP80 million from the allocated PHP169.9 million budget of the Local Government Support Fund from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Baloro said the local government has targeted about 42,900 beneficiaries.

Work for Davao is an emergency cash-for-work program offered by the city government to displaced and retrenched workers of the city due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dabawenyos under the program can do work for clean-up drive, dengue awareness campaign, Brigada Eskwela, or disinfection of parks and markets that will be monitored by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and their barangay.

Dabawenyos who submitted their application to the program may check the status of their application in the Work for Davao Facebook page or contact workfordavao@gmail.com.

Source : Philippines News Agency