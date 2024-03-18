20K cops, force multipliers to secure Semana Santa in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY: The Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) will deploy around 20,000 security officers, including force multipliers, to ensure a safe and peaceful Lenten season through 'Oplan Semana Santa (Holy Week).' PRO-6 Acting Director Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky, in a press conference on Monday, said they will be deployed in convergence areas like churches, pilgrim sites, and other tourist destinations. 'Since it's a long vacation, we are also expecting an influx of tourists in our destinations. We have already briefed our personnel,' Wanky said. Col. Gilbert Gorero, PRO6 Regional Operations and Management Division chief, said in the same briefing that all concerned government agencies, like the Bureau of Fire Protection, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, are aiming for zero major incident. 'We have to secure our devotees. This is the opportune time for those coming from other countries and outside of Iloilo to come home,' he said. G orero said security preparations are also in place in areas where there will be 'taltal' or the observance of the Passion of Christ and the visita iglesia (church visits). Source: Philippines News Agency