206 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in W. Visayas

The total cumulative coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Western Visayas increased to 5,346 with 206 new confirmed cases reported by the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD6) on Friday.

The 23 new cases were from Iloilo City and 89 in Bacolod City and provinces of Negros Occidental and Iloilo with 85 and nine cases, respectively.

In a virtual presser, regional epidemiologist Dr. Jessie Glen Alonsabe said the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Guimaras have no new cases.

The new cases were from out of the 1,781 results that were released by the sub-national and molecular laboratories in Western Visayas, he said.

Of the new infections, 192 are local cases, four are locally stranded individuals (LSIs), two authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) and two are returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs).

A total of 181 of the new cases are asymptomatic, 20 have an influenza-like illness (ILI), three have a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and two are still for verification.

Alonsabe said the region’s active cases now stand at 2,532 while recoveries increased to 2, 728 with 68 new recoveries.

The new recoveries came from Iloilo province with 32, Iloilo City has 18, Bacolod City has 13, three in Capiz, and two from Guimaras.

“We have three new deaths. Our total mortality now is 82,” he said.

The fatalities included two from Iloilo City; a 60-year-old male from Arevalo district who died on August 19 and a 22-year old female from City Proper who died on August 26.

Iloilo province has one death, a 50-year-old male from the town of Estancia who died on August 23.

Amid the increasing cases, Alonsabe reiterated for the public to always follow the minimum health standards to protect their selves, families, and loved ones.

“Let us all be BIDA advocates,” he said.

BIDA stands for Bawal Walang Mask, Isanitize ang mga kamay, and Iwas sa Hawak sa mga Bagay, Dumistansya ng isang metro at Alamin ang Totoong Impormasyon.

Source: Philippines News Agency