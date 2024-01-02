2024 Business One-Stop Shop opens in Surigao City

BUTUAN: The city government of Surigao opened Tuesday its Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) which aims to help business establishments in their transactions in the processing of permits. 'The BOSS, which will be spearheaded by the Business Permit and Licensing Office, will run from Jan. 2 to 20,' the city's Public Information Office (PIO) said in a statement. The program, it added, is among the priorities of the local government to strengthen the "ease of doing business" scheme in the locality. 'The city government encourages all businesses to actively join the 2024 Business One-Stop Shop, to ensure a seamless experience for business transactions during the specified period,' the PIO said. Other government agencies will also join the BOSS program to accommodate clearances and other document needs of business establishments. CDO vows efficient process Meanwhile, the city government of Cagayan de Oro has also mandated its workforce to make the business registration and renewal process efficient and fast. "To all those in charge of the annual business permit renewal and registration, I call on you to extend every courtesy and assistance to our business owners," Mayor Rolando Uy said in a statement Tuesday. Uy said the local government's policy on bureaucratic efficiency aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s goal of digitalizing all essential government services. Currently, at least 214 small to medium enterprise (SME) owners have so far filed for either business permit renewal or registration here. The city government has been implementing digital business renewal and registration as early as 2014. Source: Philippines News Agency