2023 BKP FOR CIVIL SERVANTS TO BE PAID ON AUG 10 – JPA

The Bantuan Khas Penghargaan (BKP) for civil servants and government retirees for 2023, will be paid on August 10.

The Public Service Department (JPA) which shared a circular from Public Service director-general (KPPA) Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed through a post on Facebook said a payment of RM300 will be given to civil servants in the management and professional groups as well as the executive group Grade 56 and below, including officers and contract appointees.

"BKP recipients are also extended to government retirees including pensioners, derivative pension recipients, Employees' Provident Fund Scheme retirees, optional retirees who have not yet received a pension, pensionable and non-pensionable veterans who will receive RM200.

"The BKP payment for civil servants is eligible to be given to those who are still serving on August 10 who are permanent, temporary and Contract of Service (COS) appointed officers in addition to officers who are on full paid leave, half paid leave and unpaid leave," he said.

The payment is also eligible to be given to seconded officers, including to agencies whose compensation management is separate, will be paid BKP by the agency that accepted the officer's secondment.

According to the circular, BKP 2023 is also given to MySTEP appointed officers who are still serving on August 10 and were appointed before August 10 provided that the contract period has been in effect for at least 30 consecutive days.

In addition, interim teachers, drivers self-appointed by officers of Grade B and above, and Special Grade A and above who are eligible for drivers but are not provided drivers by their department and drivers self-appointed by administrative members and Judges and Judicial Commissioners are also eligible receive BKP 2023.

In the meantime, the circular said that BKP payments for government retirees, including those who retire after reaching the option of retirement age or retire for health reasons, will be done by JPA while pensioned and non-pensioned veterans will be done by the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV).

"Veterans who are re-appointed on permanent, temporary and COS appointments and are still serving on August 10, are eligible to be paid RM300 with a payment of RM200 by JPA or JHEV and the remaining RM100 paid by the department where the officer is serving," he said and added that the Federal civil service officer who died on 10 August this year is also eligible to be given BKP RM300.

However, the circular informs that the 2023 BKP payment is not eligible to be given to officers in the highest and equivalent management groups, including officers who are acting, borrowed or temporarily transferred and special placements to Top Job Grade or Special Grade.

In addition, officers who were subject to disciplinary dismissal or demotion, terminated service in the public interest and resigned during the period from January 1 to August 10 this year as well as retired officers who gave up their pension rights due to joining the Separated Statutory Body are also not eligible to receive BKP

Meanwhile, the postponement of the granting of BKP 2023 will be applied to officers who have been arrested, suspended or a letter of charge has been issued by the Disciplinary Authority (PBTT).

"Officers are only eligible to be paid BKP after being acquitted of disciplinary charges or subjected to punishment other than dismissal or demoted by the relevant PBTT and it will be paid on August 10 also by the department where the officer serves on the payment date.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his speech at the MADANI: Empowering the People Economic Launch Ceremony announced Special Appreciation Assistance (BKP) to civil servants and government retirees in 2023 which will benefit 1.3 million civil servants and over a million retirees.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency