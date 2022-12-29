2022: The MILESTONE YEAR

Jetex Annual Review

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The business aviation industry is currently going through the biggest transition in history, accelerated by the digitalisation, accessibility, and the exceptional travel conveniences that it offers against the backdrop of a gradual recovery from the health crisis. In many ways, it reflects the fourth industrial revolution, which is more significant, and its ramifications more profound, than in any prior period of human history.

With the private jet traffic setting new records in 2022, experts predict up to 8,500 new business jet deliveries until 2031, which amounts to an estimated total value of US$ 274 billion. At the same time, sustainability is at the top of the agenda to ensure that the industry develops in line with the decarbonisation goals set by IATA.

The record results could not have been achieved without the efficiency and exceptional ability of the business aviation industry to adapt and to remain connected to its customers, continuing to inspire their desire to travel and discover.

For the first time, Jetex invites you to discover the latest trends in private aviation, and what will shape the global industry in the future in its interactive annual review.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

