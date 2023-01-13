2022 5th-warmest year on record: EU’s climate service

BRUSSELS: The year 2022 has been the fifth-warmest ever measured globally and the second-warmest year in Europe, according to reports.

According to the EU Copernicus Climate Change Service, multiple temperature records were set last year while greenhouse gas concentrations soared.

The year 2022 was the "fifth warmest year measured since temperature records were maintained," according to EU data.

It added the last eight years had been recorded as the hottest eight-year period.

The yearly average temperature was 0.3 degrees higher than the 1991-2020 reference period last year. The temperature rose 1.2 degrees Celsius between 1850 and 1900.

Carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere grew by roughly 2.1 parts per million (ppm), as they have in prior years.

In contrast, the European continent had its second warmest year on record in 2022.

2020 was the hottest year on record.

In 2022, Europe saw its hottest summer and third warmest autumn on record, according to seasonal measures.

In other regions of the world, long-lasting heat waves afflicted Pakistan, India and China throughout the summer, while Pakistan suffered the worst flood disaster in recent years.

The effect of La Nina conditions on the Australian continent resulted in low air temperatures and heavy rains.

According to 44 years of satellite picture data, the amount of ice in the Antarctic Sea (Weddell) plummeted to its lowest level in February.

