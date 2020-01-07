2020 budget offers protection vs. inflation: lawmaker

Deputy Speaker Michael Romero on Tuesday said the recently-signed 2020 national budget has provisions built to protect the poor from inflation.

Romero gave the assurance following the uptick in the inflation rate in December 2019 to 2.5 percent from November 2019's 1.3 percent.

Romero said there is an allocation of PHP108.8 billion for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), as well as a PHP36-billion fund for unconditional cash transfers for four million Filipinos who live below the national poverty line.

He also noted that there is PHP39 billion allocated for free tertiary education and PHP172.4 billion for universal health care for the poor and middle class.

The 2020 national budget is built to protect the poor from inflation. Filipinos will experience a better life with the 2020 budget, he said.

For the sin taxes on alcohol, tobacco, and sweets, the economist-lawmaker suggested to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and National Economic and Development Authority to separate these products from the food basket of the consumer price index.

This way, any inflation from the sin taxes do not statistically rub off on the food items. We already have lessons learned from the 2018 inflation worries. The measures for that are still in place, he said.

Meanwhile, Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin urged the Department of Agriculture to ensure that there will be no supply disruptions in any of the major food items to prevent inflation spikes.

If frost adversely affects vegetables' availability from Baguio and Cordilleras, there should be back up quick sources of veggies from elsewhere. Urban farming and hydroponics should be more aggressively promoted in Metro Manila and other urban centers, Garbin said.

For Bicol and Mindoro, both of which often get hit by typhoons and have higher transport costs because of their dependence on food from Metro Manila, the Agriculture Department must have alternate nearer sources of food supply either from Batangas or Panay or maybe even Cebu, he added.

Garbin said concerned agencies can cut or remove administrative fees at ports and tollways to help bring down transport costs.

These agencies should be willing to forego revenues from fees for the greater good of millions of Filipinos, he said.

The country's headline inflation jumped to 2.5 percent last month, up from 1.3 percent in November last year, but slower compared with 5.1 percent in the same month in 2018, according to the PSA.

The PSA said the uptrend in the inflation in December 2019 was mainly driven by the 1.7 percent annual increment recorded in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index.

Source: Philippines News Agency