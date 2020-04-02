2019 Bar exam results release on April 10 ‘fake news’: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed as fake news a document stating the release of the 2019 Bar Examination results on April 10, which has gone viral on social media.

In a press statement, Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, chairperson of the 2019 Bar Examinations, cited “a spurious document currently circulating in social media and in various electronic messaging platforms stating that the results of the 2019 Bar Examinations will be released on a certain date.”

Bernabe said that as chairperson of the exams, “I categorically state that the information is false.”

She added that the high court has yet to meet en banc to decide on the schedule of the release of the Bar exam results.

The fake document bore her forged signature.

Bernabe also called for an investigation so that those responsible for this act “shall be accordingly dealt with.”

A total of 7,699 examinees are waiting for the Bar exam results.

Source: Philippines News Agency