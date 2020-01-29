2018 typhoon victims in Eastern Samar town get shelter aid

More than a year after Typhoon Samuel struck Jipapad, Eastern Samar, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has returned to the town to distribute PHP12.7 million emergency shelter assistance (ESA) to badly-hit families.

Each family with totally and partially damaged house received a check worth PHP30,000 and PHP15,000, respectively during the distribution of the government assistance from January 20 to 22, Joshua Kempis, DSWD regional disaster response management division information officer, said on Wednesday.

ESA is implemented after the DSWD receives the rehabilitation plan of the affected local government unit. After approval of the regional office, this plan was then endorsed to the central office for funding, Kempis said in an interview.

The DSWD has poured out some PHP12.7 million in financial assistance to 1,046 claimant families.

A total of 1,090 families are expected to benefit from said emergency assistance -- 978 with partially damaged houses and 112 totally damaged.

On Nov. 21, 2018, Typhoon Samuel has brought widespread flooding in Jipadpad, Eastern Samar, described by residents as the worst flooding in the town's history.

When the water subsided two days after, the DSWD immediately deployed its relief operation team to distribute family food packs.

The flooding has displaced 2,557 residents, most of them from four villages within the town center.

Jipapad town is about 24 kilometers away from the main Eastern Samar highway in Arteche town. It is located 80 kilometers north of Borongan City, the seat of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Kempis said relief operations for victims of Typhoon Ursula that ravaged the region last December are still ongoing.

As of Jan. 23, the national government has already provided some 42,883 family food packs in Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Biliran.

The DSWD reminded local governments that they are the first responders in any disaster since the role of their agency is to extend assistance when provinces, cities, and towns request for augmentation.

Source: Philippines News Agency