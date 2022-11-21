2,000 families in Cebu get NHA aid

National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai Saturday conducted an ocular inspection of NHA housing projects in Cebu province after distributing PHP20 million in cash assistance to 2,000 families in three cities in the province whose houses were damaged and destroyed by Super Typhoon Odette in December last year.

One thousand family beneficiaries from Lapu-Lapu City, 559 from Carcar City, and 441 from Naga City received the aid.

Each family beneficiary received cash assistance of PHP10,000.

The cash aid is under the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) of the NHA, which aims to provide quick response cash assistance to qualified low-income and marginalized families affected by natural or manmade calamities.

The EHAP is one of the priority programs of the agency under Tai and has distributed a total of PHP2.419 billion in EHAP funds since Aug.1.

Among the projects visited by the NHA chief were the Southpark Residences in Cebu City and the Naga Permanent Housing Project in the City of Naga.

The Southpark Residences, a P1.6 billion medium-rise condominium-type housing project for government employees in the uplands of Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, is also open for overseas Filipino workers.

The project will consist of three medium-rise buildings that could generate 850 housing units with a floor area of 42 square meters each.

Tai also inspected the Naga Permanent Housing Project, intended for landslide victims, in Barangays Inoburan and Tina-an, Naga City.

The project will generate 192 housing units, measuring 26 square meters each.

The NHA chief also inspected three other Build Better and More (BBM) Housing program housing sites in Cebu City.

He visited the Cebu BRT Resettlement Housing Project in Barangay Tejero which is intended for informal settler families (ISFs), particularly those who were affected by the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project by the Department of Transportation.

A total of 57 housing units will be constructed for ISFs.

He also inspected the housing projects in Toledo Heights located in Barangay Luray, Toledo City, and Tender Homes Phase 1 in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, which are for ISFs living in danger zones such as waterways, railways, and calamity-prone areas.

At least 120 housing units will be built at Toledo Heights Phase 1 and 60 at the Tender Homes Phase 1.

Source: Philippines News Agency