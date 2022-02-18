﻿200 Sarangani kids aged 5-11 get first dose of Covid-19 vax

Some 200 children aged 5 to 11 years old have so far been vaccinated in this province, a health official here disclosed Thursday.

Nurse Maria Razel Bustria, the provincial immunization coordinator, said vaccination for the particular pediatric group started Monday following a notice from the Department of Health – Soccsksargen (DOH-12).

“Since we launched our Resbakuna Kids program in seven municipalities of the province, 200 children in the youngest pedia category have received their first dose in the vaccination sites,” she said in an interview.

Bustria said the vaccination events for kids sported a festive atmosphere, with balloons and mascots to entertain the children.

She said the provincial health office is aiming to inoculate 91,000 children aged 5 to 11 years old in the province.

“The province has received an initial 5,000 doses of reformulated Pfizer vaccines for the pedia group from DOH-12.

She urged more parents to bring their children for vaccination so they can resume physical classes at the earliest opportunity, among other activities.

“We will seek for more minors aged 5 to 11 to get the vaccine so they can go back to school, go to malls, and be safe,” Bustria said.

After months of struggling with coronavirus diseases 2019 surges, the province has greeted their slide to Alert Level 2 earlier this week with relief.

The new alert level in the province, which began on Wednesday (February 16), will end on February 28.

