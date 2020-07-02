200 PRO-BARMM police recruits take oath

A total of 200 Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM) recruits took their oath at Camp Gen. SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, PRO-BARMM director, said the police recruits would form part of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) first cycle regular public safety force quota of the PRO-BARMM.

Abu said the current batch comprised 170 men and 30 women who are to commence their six-month training course at the Regional Training Center of PRO-BARMM.

The intensive and progressive training is designed for newly appointed police non-commissioned officers to provide them with the basic knowledge and skills in police science, administration, combat operation, and tactics.

“This will be followed by another six months of immersion or field training program that involves experience and assignment in patrol, traffic, and investigation work by all members of the PNP as a requirement for the permanency of their appointment,” Abu said in a statement.

Simultaneous with the oath taking was the ceremonial turnover to the recruits of their Land Bank of the Philippines’ automatic teller machine (ATM) cards.

The recruits will receive a monthly basic salary of PHP29,668 aside from other allowances and non-cash benefits.

PNP Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, told the PRO-BARMM recruits via online teleconferencing “to never quit, for quitting will lose their opportunity to serve the nation.”

After the oath-taking ceremony, the recruits were provided with clothing allowance, as well as field service uniforms, combat boots, blue and black belts with buckle, PNP field caps, olive drab green and white T-shirt, and PNP grab bags.

