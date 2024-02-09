200 Bilibid inmates transferred to Leyte

MANILA: A total of 200 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been transferred from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City to Leyte Regional Prison (LRP) in Abuyog town, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Friday. In a statement, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the inmates, secured by corrections officers and escort personnel augmented by Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, left Manila on Tuesday night and arrived in Leyte on Thursday night. Catapang said the transferred PDLs will contribute to the manpower of LRP to expand its 'Green Revolution' program. The BuCor is supporting the food security program of the government by empowering its PDLs to give back to the community by planting rice and vegetables. Under the 'Bagong Bucor sa Bagong Pilipinas', the agency is presently undertaking projects in collaboration with other government agencies like the Department of Agriculture and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority to use the idle lands of BuCor and allow it s PDLs as institutional workers in agricultural business ventures. 'We have laid down the foundation for the modernization of BuCor and we will see to it that this endeavor will result in the betterment of PDLs and the BuCor as a whole to be relevant, sustainable and respected,' Catapang said. Source: Philippines News Agency