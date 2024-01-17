20 Sinulog contingents to vie for P3-M grand prize

CEBU: Grand prize winners, both for the free interpretation and Sinulog-based dance categories, of the Sinulog ritual showdown on Festival Sunday will win PHP3 million, Mayor Michael Rama said Wednesday. During the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, Rama said 20 contingents will also vie for the PHP2 million prize for the second placers, PHP1.5 million for the third placers, PHP1 million for the fourth prize winners, and PHP750,000 for the fifth placers. Rama also urged devotees and visitors in Cebu City during the Sinulog Day to observe health protocols and avoid mixing with the crowd if they are sick. He also advised people who will join local revelers to bring a survival kit, especially those who will witness the grand parade at the South Road Properties. 'What is important, really, is that you must have water, umbrella (and) sunblock because we don't know the heat index that day. You may also have power drinks to hydrate yourself and a battery-powered electric fan,' he said, but warned the public again st wearing jewelries. The Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard will deploy over 3,000 personnel to secure the Sinulog. Rama said the city government has been continuously plotting measures to avoid a repeat of traffic jams in city streets during last year's Sinulog day, when the ritual showdown and grand parade venue was transferred from the Cebu City Sports Center to the South Road Properties (SRP). Clamping operations of the Cebu City Traffic Office and public road pay parking managed by a private firm have been suspended after receiving backlash last week when the traffic crew clamped hundreds of vehicles parked near the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nin~o, he said. Meanwhile, representatives of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nin~o, the police and the military conducted on Wednesday a dry run for the Traslacion of the miraculous image of the Holy Child Jesus scheduled on Friday. The Traslacion will be held prior to the fluvial proc ession crossing the Mactan Channel and the Solemn Foot Procession on Saturday, and the vespers of the Fiesta Sen~or on Sunday. Source: Philippines News Agency