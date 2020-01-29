20 kg of pork from ASF-affected town seized in Pangasinan

- Members of Laoac Police Station intercepted some 20 kilograms of pork suspected to be positive of African swine fever (ASF) in Barangay Calaoagan here on Tuesday.

In an interview Wednesday, Laoac police chief, Capt. Mark Ryan Taminaya said the seized meat came from Binmaley town, which is under state of calamity due to the onslaught of ASF in some of its barangays.

The pork meat does not have proper documentation. It came, apparently, from Barangay Lomboy in Binmaley, he said.

Barangay Lomboy is within 10-kilometer radius from ground zero in Binmaley, subject to intense quarantine by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Provincial Veterinary Office.

The mishandled meat was brought to Laoac using a sports utility vehicle, which made it undetected to quarantine checkpoints, he added.

The meat, however, was soon discovered after concerned citizens reported to authorities the suspicious low-priced pork being sold, prompting them to respond.

Some pork is being sold for a measly PHP150 per kilogram as compared to the regular PHP200 per kilo price, Taminaya said.

Laoac Mayor Ricardo Balderas immediately ordered the burning of the seized pork products.

The decision to file a case against the suspects who brought the meat to Laoac will be left to the DA, Taminaya said.

