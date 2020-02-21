20 ‘drug dealers’ nabbed in Bulacan buy bust ops

At least 20 suspected drug dealers were arrested in this province on Wednesday and Thursday as police continued its relentless campaign against illegal drugs.

Col. Lawrence B. Cajipe, acting director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the suspects were nabbed in separate buy bust operations in the towns of Calumpit, Hagonoy, Marilao, Pandi, San Rafael, Sta. Maria, and the city of San Jose del Monte.

Cajipe said four of the suspects were on the police's drug watch list while one was a minor.

He identified them as Alvin Ongorion, the No. 8 drug personality on the list of the Pandi Municipal Police and included in the Barangay Anti Drug Council (BADAC) watch list; Ronnel Rodriguez Abagat, included in the drug watch list of the Marilao Municipal Police; Ronald de Vera and Roel de Vera, who were on the drug watch list of the Sta. Maria Municipal Police.

The other one is a 14 year old child in conflict with the law, Cajipe said.

The other arrested drug suspects, he said, were identified as Ben Jack Marquida, Alejandro Gustoir, Demetrio Fajardo, Elfred AcuAa, Eduardo Serrano Padilla, Edgar Engao, Regina Manalo, Sonny Tablante, Marvex Ayon, Virginia Sison, Reginald Cruz, Edwin Rodriguiz, Jeffrey Brutas, Romer Torres, and Paolo CaAada.

Seized from the suspects were a total of 65 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, a Suzuki Smash motorcycle without a plate number, and buy bust money.

The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY