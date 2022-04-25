﻿20 Antique exhibitors to join DA’s agri-aqua trade fair

Some 20 Antiqueño exhibitors will be joining the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) regional agri-aqua trade fair that will be hosted by their own home province this coming April 29 to May 3.

Office of Provincial Agriculture (OPA) agri-business coordinator Betty Baldevia said in an interview Monday that they have prepared 20 booths for the exhibitors who are farmers, fisherfolk and other local producers in the province of Antique during the trade fair at the Robinsons Mall in San Jose de Buenavista.

“Since Antique will be hosting this year’s Regional Agri-Aqua trade fair that is intended to promote and market local products, there are 20 exhibitors who will be displaying their various food and non-food products then,” she said.

The regional agri-aqua trade fair is a regular annual program of the DA, but due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic it was temporarily postponed last year.

The program resumed only this year in Western Visayas following the downgrading of the provinces like Aklan, Capiz and Guimaras into Alert Level 1.

“Every year the trade fair is being rotated among the provinces in Western Visayas and so the last event was held in Iloilo in year 2020,” Baldevia said.

She said among the prime products of Antique that will be displayed and sold during the trade fair are the muscovado sugar, premium coffee, dairy, banana, and taro chips.

The University of Antique, which is into bamboo furniture making, will also be displaying their engineered bamboo handicrafts and furniture at the old capitol building.

DA, during the trade fair, will also be having a contest for the exhibitors as having the best booth, highest sale, most promising products and trendiest. Winning entries will receive cash prizes.

Source: Philippines News Agency