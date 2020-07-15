20.2M learners enrolled for incoming school year: DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) reported on Wednesday that 20,220,507 learners have enrolled in public and private schools nationwide for Academic Year 2020-2021.

Data from the department shows that as of July 15, some 19,145,129 learners have enrolled in public schools and 1,050, 437 in private schools.

The Calabarzon region logged the highest number of enrollees at 2,739,171, and the Cordillera region, the lowest at 318,714.

The enrollees were from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as learners with disabilities and those taking the alternative learning system.

In a text message to reporters, DepEd Undersecretary for Planning Service and Field Operations Jesus Mateo said a total of 323,524 learners from private schools have transferred to public schools.

Of the total number of transferees, 202,345 are elementary students, 82,230 are junior high school students, 32,455 are senior high school students, and 6,494 are learners with disabilities or non-graded.

“(There is) no need (for enrollment extension) since under Department Order 13 series 2018, schools can still accept late enrollees. The importance of the June enrollment is to get additional information through the Learner Enrollment Survey Form,” Mateo said.

