﻿2 Zambo Norte villages get ELCAC projects

Some two Zamboanga del Norte barangays have received two infrastructure projects funded under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Barangays Pange and Macasing in Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte, received early this week a seven-kilometer, farm-to-market-road and a PHP3 million hanging bridge, respectively, said Josecor Gepolongca, chairperson of MTF-ELCAC.

In an interview Wednesday, Gepolongcas said the projects are part of the Barangay Development Project (BDP), a hallmark program of NTF-ELCAC with the end goal of bringing development to former New People’s Army (NPA)-influenced communities.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, the Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion commander, noted the importance of sustaining ELCAC projects to prevent the resurgence of NPA rebels in the barangays.

“Sustainment is crucial now that we eradicated the CPP-NPA in these far-flung barangays,” Herrera said in a statement. “These infrastructure projects are necessary to bring government services to the people of these geographically isolated and disadvantaged barangays.

Herrera said Barangays Macasing and Pange were “cleared” of CPP-NPA influence in December 2020 through the Army’s Community Support Program (CSP).

Meanwhile, Gepolongca thanked government forces for restoring peace and order in Siayan, making the construction of the two infrastructure projects possible.

“We express our utmost gratitude to the Army for these infrastructure projects. These will be of great help to our people in hinterland barangays,” he said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency