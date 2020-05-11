2-year-old is Quezon’s youngest Covid-19 patient

Quezon province posted its youngest coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient, a two-year-old boy from Barangay Bagong Silang in the town of Buenavista.

After five days of zero case, the new confirmed Covid-19 infection was shown in Monday’s update of the Integrated Provincial Health Office through the Quezon Public Information Office.

The province now has a total of 73 coronavirus patients.

The toddler from Buenavista has no travel record, but had a mild fever and skin rashes on April 17.

He was admitted to a hospital and swab-tested for Covid-19 in Gumaca town on April 19, and discharged from the hospital on April 24.

He has completed the 14-day home quarantine, already lively and showing no symptoms of the virus.

When the boy’s Covid-19 test results came out positive on Sunday, the Buenavista LGU started contact tracing and swab testing those who had direct contact with the child.

Meanwhile, Quezon’s total of 73 positive Covid-19 cases is still the lowest in Calabarzon. The province has recorded 40 recoveries.

Lucena had 29 patients but the active cases are now down to 10 after 19 recovered on Monday.

The mortality remains at nine, zero from this capital city.

Source: Philippines News Agency