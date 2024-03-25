2-year-old girl survives road crash that killed parents, brother

DUMAGUETE CITY: A two-year-old girl survived while her parents and seven-year-old brother died after a traffic accident in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental over the weekend. The survivor is recuperating at a hospital in Bayawan City, according to Lt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) on Monday. Her parents and brother were brought to a morgue in the same city. Initial police investigation showed that the family were on board a motorcycle when it collided with a tricycle around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Poblacion. The male tricycle driver, 42, was unharmed and is detained at the Bayawan City police station. The police are coordinating with the City Social Welfare and Development Office of Bayawan on how to deal with the orphan, Polinar added. Source: Philippines News Agency