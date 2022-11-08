2 winners bag P45-M jackpots in separate lotto draws

Two bettors bagged the jackpot prizes in two separate draws on Saturday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

In an advisory Sunday, the PCSO said a bettor guessed the winning combinations 40-03-34-37-19-15 during Saturday night’s Grand Lotto 6/55 with a total prize of PHP29.7 million.

The lucky ticket was bought in Triangulo, Naga City.

Twelve bettors settled for PHP100,000 for correctly guessing five numbers, 550 bettors will get PHP1,500 for four numbers, and 11,686 will receive PHP60 each for three correct digits.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Another bettor from Pitogo, Quezon guessed the winning combination 31-32-08-25-29-14 in the Lotto 6/42 draw with a total prize of PHP15,395,114.80.

A total of 22 bettors won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 1,469 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 23,563 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The bettor can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

This is the third time this month that a sole bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the state lottery.

Last Friday, a ticket sold in Taytay, Rizal province bagged PHP21-million jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45.

The PCSO is urging the public to patronize its games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions

Source: Philippines News Agency