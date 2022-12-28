2 weather systems to bring rain showers across PH

MANILA: Two weather systems will bring rain showers across most parts of the country on Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said a low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted at 475 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

This LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Bicol regions and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

It will also dampen Palawan, the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao region.

The rest of Mindanao will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

In a separate weather advisory issued at 11 p.m. Tuesday, PAGASA said the effect of the shear line has weakened.

The LPA may likely develop into a tropical depression and is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain showers.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas susceptible to hazards.

Source: Philippines News Agency