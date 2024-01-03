2 weather systems continue to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA : Some areas in the country will continue to experience rains caused by the easterlies and northeast monsoon, the weather bureau said Wednesday. Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies. Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Aurora, and Quezon will also experience rains caused by the northeast monsoon. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas may result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added in its 4 a.m. bulletin. The rest of Luzon will have isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon, but no significant impact is expected. Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will continue to prevail over the rest of the country. Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast strong winds and rough seas to continue across Northern Luzon, while the rest of the island will still experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas . Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas also continue to prevail over the rest of the archipelago, the weather bureau added. Source: Philippines News Agency