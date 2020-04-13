2 weather systems bring isolated rains over Luzon Monday

Two weather systems will cause isolated rains over most parts of Luzon on Monday.

Sheilla Reyes, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern section of Central Luzon will cause cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Quezon and Camarines Norte.

The northeasterly surface wind flow affecting Northern Luzon, on the other hand, will cause cloudy skies with isolated rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Aurora.

This will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over the Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Reyes said Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and the eastern section of southern Luzon. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, Reyes sai

Source: Philippines News Agency