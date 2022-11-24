2 Vietnamese men nabbed for kidnapping compatriot

Two Vietnamese nationals were arrested for kidnapping their compatriot, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Wednesday.

Citing the report of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. identified the suspects as Minh Viet Phan, 29, and Chi Trung Nguyen, 27, who were apprehended by AKG operatives on Nov. 17 and 18, respectively.

Their arrest came after the kidnap victim, a Vietnamese woman, was rescued in Antipolo City on Nov. 16.

Reports showed that on Oct. 29, the victim known as “Ms. Anne” left a hotpot restaurant at the Aseana Business Park near the corner of Macapagal Boulevard and Aseana Avenue in Parañaque City to meet someone in a bar and did not return.

At around 9 p.m. on the same day, the victim’s boyfriend received messages and video of the victim being beaten by the alleged kidnappers through Telegram and demanded PHP50 million from him in exchange for her safe release.

In the course of negotiation, the ransom was reduced to PHP1 million which was transferred in two tranches to a bank account given by the suspects for the victim’s safe release.

The victim was then abandoned by her captors at Blue Mountain, Sumulong Highway, Antipolo City where she was rescued.

On Nov. 17, a follow-up operation was conducted by AKG members, resulting in the arrest of Minh in his condominium at around 7 p.m at La Verti Residences, Pasay City while Chi was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, at a karaoke bar in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City

The suspects are undergoing investigation prior to the filing of the criminal complaint as prime suspects for kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention.

Operations are underway to arrest other suspects in the crime.

Source: Philippines News Agency